Elderly Couple Held Captive At Home, Money And Jewellery Worth 3 Lakh Robbed

A 71-year-old man and his wife were held captive at their house in South Campus and allegedly robbed of Rs three lakh and valuables by four men, police said on Sunday.The incident happened on May 11 when Chandrashekhar Umre and his wife were alone at home, they said.The elderly victim is the director of India Environmental Equipment Pvt Limited.The couple's elder son stays in the US and their younger son is away in Bengaluru for some work for the last one month, police said.On the morning of May 11, after their two maids had left, four men allegedly barged inside the couple's residence in Shanti Niketan. They tied the couple's hands with ropes and threatened to kill them if they raised an alarm, police added.The robbers then broke the almirahs and decamped with Rs three lakh, jewellery and cell phones, including an iPhone, police said.Three suspects have been detained and their maids are being questioned. One of the maids had been hired around seven months back by the couple and she is also being questioned, they added.