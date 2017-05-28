E-Rickshaw Driver Beaten To Death In Delhi After He Stopped Men From Urinating Outside Metro Station

A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by some men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.On Saturday, the victim, Ravinder, saw a couple of men urinating outside the metro station and objected to it, police said.Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him. Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.