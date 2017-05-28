E-Rickshaw Driver Beaten To Death In Delhi After He Stopped Men From Urinating Outside Metro Station

Police said the e-rickshaw driver was beaten up after he tried to stop a group of men urinating outside the metro station and objected to it.

Delhi | | Updated: May 28, 2017 15:45 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
E-Rickshaw Driver Beaten To Death In Delhi After He Stopped Men From Urinating Outside Metro Station

An e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death in Delhi. (Representative)

New Delhi:  A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by some men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.

On Saturday, the victim, Ravinder, saw a couple of men urinating outside the metro station and objected to it, police said.

Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him. Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. 

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READMan Who Went Missing In Telangana Was Killed In Front Of Wife By Father-In-Law: Police
e rickshaw driver beaten ton deathE Rickshaws

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................