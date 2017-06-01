Drunk Passenger On Delhi Flight Tries To Open Door Mid-Air

There was panic onboard a Delhi- bound flight from Moscow when a tipsy passenger tried to open the door of the plane mid-air.The pilot of the plane, an Aeroflot SU 232, informed Air Traffic Control of an unruly passenger onboard and sought the help of security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.Aleksander Samokhvalov, a Russian national, was detained by the CISF after the plane landed in Delhi and was then handed over to the police.The incident took place on May 22.According to the local police, the Passenger Flight Disturbance Report about the incident mentions that the passenger tried to open the gate of the aircraft mid-air in an inebriated state. The passenger had consumed alcohol during the flight, the report adds.Samokhvalov's medical examination at Safdarjung Hospital showed that his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was at 56.7/100 ml. The permissible level of alcohol content both in Russia and India is at 30 mg.A police source said that an FIR has been registered as per Section 23 (c) of Aircraft Rules 1937 which pertains to endangering the safety of the aircraft and passengers.