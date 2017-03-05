Drinking Water On Tap Round-The-Clock, Now In This Delhi Colony

A south Delhi neighbourhood on Sunday began getting round-the-clock potable water through taps in a major project that a minister said will be implemented across the national capital.A first in Delhi, the pilot project was started at Navjeevan Vihar, a part of the larger and thickly populated Malviya Nagar area.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Water Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated the project.Mr Mishra pointed out that not getting potable water in taps was one area which divided Indian cities from the rest of the developed world."It may be a small step but what we have done today bridges the gap between Delhi and other major cities of the world," he said to applause from residents gathered in large numbers."Getting running and potable water through taps is an indicator that Delhi is on the path of becoming a world class city," Mr Mishra added.This scheme would soon be implemented all over Delhi, he said.The minister said Delhi had been divided into 1,010 units. Each unit would be isolated and fixed in order to provide every household with round-the-clock drinking water.Mr Mishra pointed out how Indians, after returning from cities like London or Singapore, would never fail to mention that they could drink straight from the taps there -- unlike in India.It was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's dream that Delhi should also embrace this idea, Mr Mishra said.Mr Sisodia said maintaining the project would be a challenge unless the project was spread across the city.Delhi Jal Board supplies drinking water to most residential and commercial areas through taps but for only select hours.In other parts of Delhi where there is no water network, water tanks supply water.Mr Mishra said the Delhi government was determined to bring into its water network the entire city - be it slums, unauthorized colonies or the middle and posh areas.