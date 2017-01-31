Dense Fog In Delhi Delays 34 Trains, 13 Flights

People of Delhi woke up to another sleepy morning shrouded with dense fog causing delay of at least 34 trains bound towards the national capital. Six other trains were rescheduled. Seven international and six domestic flights are also running late.Windy conditions have been prevailing in Delhi since Republic Day. Yesterday, the visibility was recorded at 300 metres at 5.30 am and Safdarjung which after three hours dropped to around 50 metres before significantly improving to 1500 metres at 11.30 am. On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity had oscillated between 100 and 52 per cent.Poor visibility was reported in parts of the capital. Other cities including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and several cities in Punjab were also covered in dense fog.