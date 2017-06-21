Woman Stabbed 30 Times, Allegedly By Husband, In Delhi

A woman has been stabbed 30 times by her husband who suspected her of having an affair, the Delhi Police said today. Vinod, 43, who is the owner of a small firm that organizes weddings, is absconding, the police said.Police say the murder took place last night at the couple's home in West Delhi's Dilshad Garden.When the woman's teenage son rushed to help her, Vinod stabbed him too. The boy, who sustained injuries in his hand, has been admitted in hospital. The police said he is under observation.When she was taken to the hospital, the woman was declared dead by the doctors.