Delhi Woman Crushed To Death In Accident

In a freak accident, a 25-year-old woman was crushed to death under a DTC bus in Delhi on Tuesday after she fell from the vehicle's front door, the police said.The accident took place at 4 pm at Dwarka intersection when Jyoti, a resident of Najafgarh, boarded the DTC bus but fell down accidentally as the driver opened the door of the bus, said the police.She was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.The errant driver was arrested at the accident site."Jyoti worked as a nurse in the local Ayushman Hospital and was to get married on February 2, 2017," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Kumar said."She was returning to her residence after distributing wedding cards to her colleagues in the hospital. She had recently left the job for marriage," he said.Her father Sohan Pal is working in a garment company in Gurugram, Kumar said.The bus driver, Suresh, 52, was thrashed by the locals but later was rescued and arrested by the police, the officer added.