Delhi University Students Protest Against Miranda House's Bar On Clicking Of Selfies

Scores of Delhi University students today staged a protest at Miranda House over the college's warning to students against clicking selfies or combing hair in corridors.A notice which has been put up at the college for the School of Open Learning (SOL) students, who attend Sunday classes there, states that activities such as clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amount to "misutilisation" of time and students found doing so may face suspension for a day.The students who brought combs to the protest venue shouted slogans outside the college demanding that the notice be withdrawn.College principal Pratibha Jolly, however, said, "Banning selfies and combing of hair is not something which is in the policy of Miranda House. They are just suggestions for students to not risk their life by sitting on the corridors pillars and clicking or posing for pictures."Ms Jolly also clarified that there is no discrimination between the regular college students and the SOL students.Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, an association of SOL students, which led the protest termed the circular "misogynistic" and said that they would take it up with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).