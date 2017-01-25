Collapse
Delhi University Students Approach Women's Panel Over Notice Banning Selfies, Combing Hair

Delhi | | Updated: January 25, 2017 04:43 IST
Delhi University Students Approach Women's Panel Over Notice Banning Selfies, Combing Hair

A notice in Miranda House banned taking of selfies and combing hair in corridor. (Representational)

New Delhi:  Delhi University students on Tuesday approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against a recent circular by Miranda House banning taking of selfies and combing hair in college corridor.

The notice, directed to School for Open learning (SOL) students who attend Sunday classes at the college, stated that activities such as clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amounts to "misutilisation" of time and students doing so might face suspension for a day.

Students had also staged a protest last week demanding the circular be rolled back.

While college principal Pratibha Jolly had earlier claimed it to be aimed at ensuring "safety" of students, she had later clarified that the notice is only "suggestive" and won't be "imposed" on students.

However, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, an association of SOL students still decided to knock the doors of DCW.

"We submitted a memorandum to DCW today demanding that the college must render a written apology for the misogynistic notice," the association said in a statement.

DU selfie noticeMiranda HouseSchool for Open learningDelhi Commission for Women

