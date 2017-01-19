Delhi University Student Alleges Molestation By Bank Clerk

An 18-year-old first year student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram College was allegedly molested by a 52-year-old bank clerk inside his car in the North Campus on Wednesday, following which he was arrested, police said.A senior police officer said the victim and the accused knew each other since September, when she had gone to open a bank account, and she used to take a lift from him from Vishwavidyalaya Metro station to the college.The incident happened when she was she in the car, he said, adding the acussed works as a clerk in Indian Overseas Bank branch on the college premises.She stays in Moti Nagar and the accused had allegedly tried to harass her on previous occasions also but she didn't lodge a complaint earlier, police said.On Wednesday, while they were in the car on the way to college, he allegedly forced himself on her inside the vehicle, they said.She somehow managed to escape and informed her college authorities about the matter, who informed police.An FIR was lodged under the relevant sections at Maurice Nagar police station and the accused, Devinder Kumar, has been arrested.ABVP activists first reached the college and later the Maurice Nagar police station to ensure that the case was registered. The victim is undergoing counselling now.Savita Rai, the principal of the college, said the college authorities got to know of the incident around 11.45 AM.The incident took place outside the college but after the matter was brought to our notice, we handed over the accused to police, she said.