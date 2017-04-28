Delhi Transport Corporation To Launch Point-To-Point Bus Services For Office-Goers

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is all set to introduce from May 1 special, air- conditioned buses between residential localities in the suburbs and office areas to provide comfortable and seamless travel experience to office-goers.Twenty low-floor buses will ply non-stop between destinations in residential localities in the suburbs and office areas in central, south, northwest Delhi.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered the Delhi government to start destination bus services to reduce dependence on private vehicles, thus controlling air pollution.A senior DTC official said that these buses will leave residential areas between 8 am and 8.50 am and make the return journey around 6 pm."These buses will not stop anywhere on the way. Passengers travelling on these buses will be charged as per the existing normal AC bus fares," the official said.These buses will ply in addition to regular services provided by the DTC, which has a daily ridership of 35 lakh.Some of the locations selected for the service are Dwarka, Janakpuri, Rohini, Patparganj and Badarpur.The buses will connect these localities to Nehru Place, CGO complex, Shastri Bahwan, Shiavaji Stadium (Connaught Place) where a large number of offices are located.This is not for the first time the DTC is introducing such non-stop bus service in Delhi.Around 20 years ago, the state agency had started 'Point-to-Point Bus Service', but the service had to be stopped due to poor response from passengers.