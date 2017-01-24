Delhi To Provide Rs 7 Crore Subsidy To E-Rickshaws

To encourage eco-friendly modes of public transport for last mile connectivity, the Delhi government today decided to provide a subsidy of over Rs 7 crore to registered e-rickshaws in the national capital.A statement from the Aam Aadmi Party government said a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 to 3,382 e-rickshaws would be provided to help curb air pollution in the national capital.Around 2,027 e-rickshaws registered till March 31, 2016, would get a subsidy at the rate of Rs 15,000 each; while another 1,355 e-rickshaws registered from April 1, 2016 onwards would get Rs 30,000 each, it said.The decision was taken by Environment Minister Imran Hussain during a meeting of the senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).Mr Hussain said the subsidy amount would be funded from the Ambient Air Fund and the registered e-rickshaws would start receiving this financial aid from February onwards.The Ambient Air Fund was created by levying 25 paise on sale of a litre of diesel with the objective of utilising the collected amount towards clean environment movement, including promotion of eco-friendly vehicles.Presenting the budget in March 2016, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the AAP government would promote non-polluting public transport.In 2015-16, Rs 4.97 crore was given as subsidy to 3,709 owners of battery-operated vehicles and e-rickshaws.