Delhi Teen Shot At Over Dispute On Score In Kabbadi Match

An 18-year-old was shot at by two assailants following a dispute over the score in a kabaddi match being played between two colonies in southeast Delhi's Dakshinpuri, the police said today.At 8:20 pm yesterday, a kabbadi match was being played between two teams - C block and 20 block team at a park. A dispute arose between the two sides over the score.Avinash, who was playing for the 20 block team was shot at by two persons who were among the spectators, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Romil Baaniya.He was rushed to Batra Hospital where he has been operated upon and is stable. The bullet grazed his skull, the officer added.Both assailants have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest them, added the officer.