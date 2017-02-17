Delhi Tech Student Bags Rs 71 Lakh Job At Uber

A Delhi Technological University (DTU) student has bagged a package of USD 1,10,000 (nearly Rs 71 lakh) per annum from US-based cab aggregator Uber.Sidharth, an alumnus, of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, is a final year student of Computer Science at the DTU.The highest offer of international placement made so far in DTU campus is Rs 1.25 crore per annum. Chetan Kakkar of the 2015 batch was offered the package by search giant Google."I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at Uber before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal," Sidharth told PTI.The 22-year-old student's father works as a consultant while his mother works transcripts speeches as a freelancer.