Delhi Sees Dust Storm, Light Showers In Some Parts

A squall and dust storm along with light rain on Friday lashed some parts of the national capital towards the evening bringing the mercury down.A squall with wind speed of 52 km an hour hit the Safdarjung observatory after which light rains lashed the city a MeT department official said.The Safdarjung observatory, the reading of which is considered as the official figure for the city, received 0.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm while areas under Lodhi Road and the Ridge recorded 0.6 mm rainfall.Areas under Palam and Ayanagar did not receive any rains. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees, the official said.The humidity level oscillated between 63 and 24 per cent. The MeT office has forecast overcast conditions along with the possibility of rain, squall, thunderstorms and dust storms for tomorrow."The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," the official said.On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius.