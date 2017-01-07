Delhi Receives First Spell Of Winter Rains

Delhi received its first spell of winter rains today bringing down the maximum temperature three notches below normal.Bad weather, meanwhile, delayed 70 trains while 16 had to be rescheduled and seven cancelled. However, flight operations at IGI Airport were not affected."The maximum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while the minimum settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal," a MeT official said.The national capital received 3.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 AM while only traces were recorded during the day."The humidity levels osscilated between 100 and 91 per cent," the official added.Weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky tomorrow with possibility of shallow and moderate fog in few areas."The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17 and 12 degrees Celsius," the MeT official said.Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal while the minimum settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.