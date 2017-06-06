Delhi Police To Impart Skill Training To Youths

The Delhi Police will be imparting vocational skills to more than 2,500 youngster to ensure employment for them. The force has identified three categories of youngsters - juveniles, delinquents and victims of crime. They have been identified on the basis of previous crime records maintained by the police.Senior officers have also visited juvenile homes to talk to inmates to know about their interests about the skills they would like to learn.In partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation, youngsters will be imparted training in various areas like cookery, hospitality, computers, among others, said a senior police officer.On the completion of the training programme, they might also get employed. The programme will start off with 200 youngsters from each of the 13 police districts being imparted vocational skills training and will be expanded to more persons.The city police already has a scheme called 'Yuva' under which youngsters were being given vocational skills training but it was being run by districts at their level. However, now it has been given a more "formal and institutionalised" shape and will be launched formally in the middle of this month, sources said.In an interview to PTI, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had mentioned about the plans to start this scheme."Our endevaour will be to wean away youngsters from crime. It may not show results immediately but a city like Delhi needs that kind of a long-term treatment of a problem," Mr Patnaik had said.