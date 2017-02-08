Delhi Police Rescues Kidnapped Child In 4 Hours

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old boy for ransom in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.Satyaveer Yadav said he had kidnapped the child for ransom to make a quick buck as he was unemployed, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) AK Singla.On February 6, a woman told police that her grandson, who was playing in front of the house, went missing. When she came out of her house, she found him missing, the officer said."During investigation, efforts were made to trace the child at bus terminals, railway stations, metro stations, night shelters, taxi stand, hotels in Delhi. A message was also sent on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook," said AK Singla.The kidnapped boy was recovered within four hours by the patrolling staff who found him with the accused who was arrested at Mitti Park ground in Sunder Nagri.The accused, a resident of Bareilly, has been living in Delhi for four to five years.