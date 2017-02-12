Delhi Police Recovers Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize Replica

Was greatly concerned about theft of Shri Satyarthi's prestigious Nobel Medal replica. Proud that @DelhiPolice recovered it in quick time. - CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) February 12, 2017

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize replica which was stolen from his house in Delhi was recovered by the Delhi Police on Sunday.Mr Satyarthi's nobel citation, replica of the medallion along with other valuables were stolen from his residence in south Delhi's Alaknanda area on February 7 night."The replica of the Nobel Peace Prize, some jewellery, a laptop and some other valuables were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested last night (Saturday night)," Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), told IANS.Commissioner of Police Shri Amulya Patnaik tweeted saying "Was greatly concerned about theft of Shri Satyarthi's prestigious Nobel Medal replica. Proud that Delhi Police recovered it in quick time."According to sources, the nobel citation is yet to be recovered.Three brothers -- Rajan, Sunil and Vinod -- accused in connection with the burglary were arrested from their hideouts at different locations in Delhi, the police said.Mr Satyarthi was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistani child rights activist Malala Yousufzai in the year 2014.The original nobel medallion awarded to Mr Satyarthi is kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as he dedicated the prize to the country.(With inputs from IANS)