Delhi Police Pulled Up For Naming Sexually Assaulted Children

A court in Delhi has rebuked the police for revealing the identity of minors subjected to sexual violence and their parents in a series of cases, violating the law on confidentiality. Taking serious note of the names of the survivors and the names and addresses of their parents being mentioned in the charge-sheets, Additional Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh said "this is gross violation of the provision. Therefore, it is directed that the name and address of the child victim on the charge sheet be covered with fluid.""Similarly, address of her/his parents be also covered. The name and address of child victim shall remain in police file which shall be confidential," it said.The court was dealing with 14 cases of sexual offences from April 1 to April 7, ranging from rape, molestation, unnatural sex and stalking, in which the police filed charge sheets along with names, addresses and other details of the minors, disclosing their complete identities.The court was dealing with the cases lodged in various police stations of east Delhi, north east Delhi and Shahdara districts.The court took serious note of the fact that the provisions of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been violated in various cases.It referred to the provision of POCSO Act which says that the identity of the children shall not be disclosed during course of investigation or trial and said that despite direction, the police has filed the charge-sheet along with names and addresses of the minors.The court said this was a blatant violation of the provisions of confidentiality and directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure that in future no charge sheet shall be filed disclosing such names.It also directed that the address of child's parents should also not be disclosed as it may reveal their identity.