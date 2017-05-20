Delhi Police Launches 'Bar Talk' To Create Awareness For Women Safety

The Delhi Police launched a digital initiative, 'Bar Talk' which is aimed at creating awareness for women safety and to prevent cases of drink and drive among the visitors of pubs, bars and restaurants in the city.The digital out of home (OOH) media involving top bars and restaurants in the city was launched at 'Teddy Boy Bar' in Connaught Place by Special Commissioner (Operations) Deepender Pathak and DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma.'Bar Talk' has digitized 25 premium bars in the city with over 150 dynamic digital displays spread across popular locations in Delhi such as Hauz Khas Village, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Khan Market and Saket.The HD-rich digital displays with real-time bar offers will display messages from the Delhi Police against the perils of drink and drive besides educating the patrons about its women safety app 'HIMMAT'.Cases of drink and drive are on the rise in the city with over 28,000 motorists prosecuted by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol last year."With this unique display network, Delhi Police can now easily reach out and communicate with the socially active population in the city on real-time basis. The strategic placement of this innovative mode of communication will act as a reminder to people in bars that drunken driving is best avoided," Mr Pathak said."Bar Talk is the most modern intra net facility that will act like an extended WhatsApp group involving participants to connect to it through Wi-Fi by using their smartphones," he said.Its utility and significance will enhance further as more and more bars and restaurants will join it in future, the officer said.The founders of 'Bar Talk' Gautam Bhirani and Amit Bagga, who were present at the occasion, said that it was a part of continued initiatives against cases of drink and drive.The cab aggregator, Ola is a partner in the initiative."We have been working with key stakeholders including the local police to create awareness about responsible drinking and are glad that a lot of people are using our services as an alternative to ensure that they don't drink and drive," said Deep Singh, General Manager Ola (Delhi).