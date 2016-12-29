Delhi Police Head Constable Suspended For Helping Women Pickpockets

A Delhi Police head constable has been suspended for allegedly helping women pickpockets after CCTV footage showed him taking something from the accused at Chawri Bazar Metro station.The accused were arrested after a complaint by a US based woman who had charged them of stealing her valuables while travelling to Gurgaon in the Metro on December 9."The head constable who purportedly appeared in the CCTV footage has been suspended for his suspected behaviour. Further investigation in the case is underway," said a senior Delhi Police officer.The CISF manning the Chawri Bazar Metro station later scanned the CCTV footage in which the accused women were seen with the constable and also taking some unidentified object from them.The suspect cop has been placed under suspension and efforts are being made to confirm his alleged complicity with the women pickpocket.The footage showed his appearance but face is not clear to identify him, he added.