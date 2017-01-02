Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self In Supreme Court

A Delhi Police head constable posted at the Supreme Court allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself in the court premises leaving behind a two-page suicide note in which he hinted at tensions on the family front.The deceased, identified as 45-year-old head constable Chandpal, shot himself with his service revolver around 8.15 am, said a senior police officer.In a two-page suicide note in Hindi that was found from his pocket, he mentioned that he was under tremendous pressure owing to family problems involving his brothers and wife Babli.He allegedly wrote in the suicide note that his wife didn't support him in the family feud between him and his brothers, said the officer.Mr Chandpal also mentioned that he was saddened about not being given an equal share in the property as his brother by his father, he said.He had a message for his kids and wrote that they should take care of themselves. "My brother Manoj has taken away things from me and my family has not done the correct thing with me," the note stated.He also mentioned about a plot of land he had bought and alleged that it had been acquired by someone else.His duty hours were from 7 am to 1 pm. He had been posted at the Supreme Court since April 2014 and had joined Delhi Police in 1993.He reported for duty at his usual time and then went to the guard sentry where he allegedly shot himself in the chest, the police officer said.Police will be questioning Chandpal's family members and colleagues to ascertain the reasons for him taking the extreme step.He hailed from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and was living at the police colony in RK Puram. Chandpal had moved there with his family two days before Diwali.The post-mortem was conducted at Lady Hardinge Hospital and the body was handed over to the family members for the final rites which will take place at Baghpat. Inquest proceedings are underway.