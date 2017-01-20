Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor

A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.Rajeev Chauhan, posted in the communications unit in central district, was arrested yesterday after the 17-and-a- half-year-old girl accused him of raping her, said a senior police officer.The accused was known to the girl's family and used to visit her home regularly, he said.On December 31, Chauhan called the girl at his home in Shakarpur on the pretext of helping her in her studies. He offered her a cup of coffee laced with sedatives and raped her when she fell unconscious, police said.The accused policeman threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, police said, adding that she reported the matter to police after he tried to sexually assault her again.A case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) of IPC, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, police said.The head constable was sent to the judicial custody. The girl is now undergoing counselling.