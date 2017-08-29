Delhi Police Head Constable Allegedly Shoots Self With Service Revolver

A 46-year-old Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at the Delhi Cantonment police station, the police said on Monday.Pramod Kumar, who was posted in the malkhana (store room) of the police station, shot himself on Sunday around 10.30 pm, said a senior police officer.He left behind a suicide note in which he claimed personal problems as the reason behind the extreme step, the officer said.The other police personnel present in the station rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this evening, he added.In the constable's suicide note, he said he was upset about not being able to keep his family happy.Pramod is survived by his wife, who is also with the Delhi Police, and two children.