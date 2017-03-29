Delhi Police Has Solved 75 Per Cent Non-Heinous Crimes In 2016: Centre

The Centre has strongly refuted claims by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Police has failed to solve 75 per cent of the cases it registered in 2016. During Question Hour, opposition lawmakers said that while the police had managed to solve only 50,423 of the 2,01,281 non-heinous cases it registered in 2016.However, Home Minister Rajnath Singh refuted the claims and highlighted the Delhi Police's record with respect to heinous crimes. Mr Singh added that the number of rape cases has also decreased, with his deputy Hansraj Ahir informing members that the police had solved 2,145 of 2,155 rape cases.Mr Singh said that the Delhi Police should be praised for its near 75 per cent success rate in solving cases that fall under the category of heinous crimes.The minister acknowleged that the police has had a success rate of 25 per cent when it comes to crimes of non-heinous nature. But Mr Singh added that this rate is comparable globally. He further said that non-heinous crimes could include cases of a pen being stolen.Mr Ahir, in his reply, informed the Rajya Sabha that the police had solved 6,190 of the 8.238 cases of heinous crimes reported in 2016. He added that non-IPC (Indian penal code) cases registered were 7,401 - of which, over 5,000 were solved.The Centre's data also showed that reported cases of crimes against women had dropped to 11,295 in 2016 from the previous year's 12,736. Upto February, 2017, the police has registered 1,332 cases of crimes against women.