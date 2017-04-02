Delhi Police Detain 4 For Allegedly Following Union Minister Smriti Irani's Convoy

Four students of Delhi University were detained by the police today for allegedly following Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani in a car in central Delhi. Around 5.15 pm, Ms Irani called the police and said that her vehicle and convoy was being followed by four boys. Acting on the Union Minister's complaint, the Delhi Police intercepted the boys' car and detained them at the Chanakyapuri police station."The Police Control Room was alerted and the boys, who were travelling in a Hyundai Santro, were apprehended outside the United States Embassy," informed Delhi Police's Special Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena."Further investigation in the matter is on. We will come out with a statement when the investigation is finished," Special Commissioner Mukesh Meena added.News agency Press Trust of India quoted a senior police officer and said that the medical examination of the boys confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood."They were returning from a friend's birthday party in south Delhi and were roaming in the area for fun," the officer added.Legal action is being taken against the accused, according to PTI.Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is the Union Minister for Textiles at the Centre. She previously served as Union Minister for Human Resource and Development between 2014 and 2016.