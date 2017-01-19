Delhi Police Chief Alok Verma Will Head Central Bureau Of Investigation

Delhi Police chief Alok Verma was picked to head the Central Bureau of Investigation today for a 2-year term. The selection comes in the wake of a huge controversy over the appointment of Gujarat officer RK Asthana as the acting chief of the agency in December - a matter that was challenged in court by lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan.Mr Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, is known to maintain a very low profile and stay away from controversy. He had replaced BS Bassi as the police chief in February 2016, after serving as the Director General of Delhi's Tihar jail.The selection of Mr Verma took place after a three-member committee led by PM Modi met earlier this week. At the meeting, Mr Verma had got two of the three votes -- that of PM Modi and Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. The Congress, whose leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was the third member of the committee, had supported RK Dutta - a former CBI officer -- for the post.Mr Dutta was the choice of Prashant Bhushan too. In his petition, Mr Bhushan had pointed to Mr Asthana's lack of seniority and said Mr Dutta was most qualified for it, given his vast experience in handling anti-corruption units.Mr Dutta had been given charge of a financial terrorism unit in the Home Ministry. The government had said he was too senior to head the CBI and deserved a special pay grade.