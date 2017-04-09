Delhi Police Arrests 2 For Allegedly Attacking German Teen, Earns Praise From Sushma Swaraj

The two accused wanted for attack on German national have been arrested. Good work by @DelhiPolice. @rajnathsingh@LtGovDelhi. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

A 19-year-old German national was allegedly attacked by two men with surgical blades and robbed of his wallet and cell phone in north Delhi's Kotwali area, following which the two accused were arrested. Following the attack, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has sought a report on the matter. "I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment," she tweeted.Later, Ms Swaraj tweeted about the arrest praising Delhi Police:The two accused -- Rizwan alias Irfan and Rajkishore -- were arrested on Saturday evening from Brahmpuri area in Shahdara, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal. The stolen items -- the wallet with Rs 9,000 and a cell phone -- have been recovered, police said.According to the police, the incident took place at around 10.26 pm on Friday near the Geeta Colony flyover.The victim, Benjamin Janis Schult, had taken a cycle rickshaw from outside Chandni Chowk metro station to go to a bus stand for boarding an Amritsar-bound bus.However, Rizwan, the rickshaw-puller kept cycling around different lanes in the area and also asked an accomplice to board the vehicle."Rizwan told the tourist that he was his friend. They roamed around and when the tourist asked him where he was taking him, the rickshaw-puller replied in English saying, 'I am taking you to the right place'," a police officer said.They took the German national to a secluded spot beneath Geeta Colony flyover where they attacked and robbed him. "Rizwan and Rajkishore attacked him with surgical blades. He suffered injuries to his face and elbow. They snatched away his wallet containing around Rs 9,000 and his cell phone," said the officer.However, Mr Schult, who is trained in martial arts, managed to fight off his attackers and even escaped from them. He climbed the flyover and stopped and boarded a passing car. A fitness instructor from Noida, who was returning from Panipat in his car, came to the aid of the German national.They met a police team on the way which rushed to the spot of the attack but found that the accused had fled. The rickshaw had been seized from the spot. The rickshaw didn't belong to the accused and police traced its owner.He was questioned and they got clues to the accused but didn't find their full address.However, they questioned locals and the accused were found and nabbed after a chase in Brahmpuri area, police said. It is suspected that the accused deliberately targeted Mr Schult since he is a foreign national and is unaware about Delhi's roads, police said.Further investigation is underway. Rizwan had previous criminal involvements as well. He was earlier arrested twice in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.Police said Mr Schult is in India on a tourist visa. He has been visiting various places since last month and is staying at a guest house in East Delhi.