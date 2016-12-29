Delhi Police Arrested SUV Robber Within An Hour

In a prompt action, Delhi Police arrested a teenager within an hour for allegedly robbing an SUV in north Delhi's Burari area and also recovered the vehicle following a brief chase.Accused Harvinder, 19, was caught within 45 minutes of robbing a TATA Sumo from its owner on Ring Road around 10.30 PM yesterday, police said. The robbed vehicle was also recovered, said Jatin Marsalis, DCP (north).A PCR call was received by police that the SUV driven by Mohar Singh was robbed by four men near Burari flyover on Ring Road. The policemen from Burari police station received concrete information about the presence of the robbers and the vehicle in Jehangirpuri, he said.On reaching the spot, police found two men inside who started running away noticing them. The cops chased them for nearly a km in a narrow bylane and finally Harvinder was caught while the other managed to escape, the DCP said.The robbed vehicle was recovered although its battery, music system, mobile phone of complainant and documents were removed by the accused, he said.Teams have been formed to arrest absconding three associates of Harvinder, including Sonu who was involved previously in many cases of robbery and carjacking, he added.