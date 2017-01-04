Delhi Police Apprehend 8 Juveniles For Robbery

Delhi Police apprehended eight juveniles on charges of robbery, a senior officer said on Tuesday.Police said all the juveniles were involved in robbing Shambhu Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur, on Monday night."The juveniles looted Kumar while he was going to his residence. They overpowered Kumar at Britania Chowk and escaped with his cash and other belongings," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.While the juveniles were fleeing from the spot, Mr Kumar caught one of them and raised an alarm for help, following which some people gathered at the spot, Mr Dumbere said."Kumar later informed local police. On the basis of information from the captured juvenile, police then apprehended seven other juvenile gang members by raiding various places," the DCP added.The officer said that police is looking for one of their associates, who is still absconding.