Delhi Officials Asked Not To Share Views Without Minister's Approval

As a Delhi government order asking officials not to communicate "views of the department without minister-in-charge's approval" appeared in social media on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that it was leaked from the Lt Governor's office.Retweeting photos of the order, Mr Sisodia said: "This copy (one circulated in social media) of the order has been leaked from LG's office. In the second page of the order, it has been marked to LG office."The order dated June 24, signed by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain also asks officials to inform about all communications from central government to the Chief Minister."Rule (21) of TBR (Transaction of Business) reads as under: All communications, received from the central government (including those from Prime Minister...) shall as soon as possible after their receipt, be submitted by the Secretary to the minister-in-charge, the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor for information," the order reads."This rule is not being followed properly and it should be strictly adhered to," the order adds.The order also states that the "views" of the department on any issue shall not be communicated without the approval of minister-in-charge, adding that any deviation (from the order) would be treated as insubordination and dealt with accordingly.