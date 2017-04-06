Delhi Municipal Polls: 40 Per Cent Nominations Rejected In Scrutiny

Nearly 40 per cent of the total 4,605 nominations filed for April 23 elections to the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations have been rejected during scrutiny, Delhi State Election Commission said.A total of 1,796 nominations have been rejected due to errors of different kind, said an Election Commission official.Maximum 758 nominations out of total 1,833 filed for 104 wards in South Delhi Municipal Corporation, were rejected in scrutiny.The nomination papers of the four BJP candidates in MCD polls were also cancelled, sources claimed.The Election Commission, however, could not verify the information regarding cancellation of nomination papers of the four BJP candidates."The updates on scrutiny were being received from returning officers offices till late evening. It will take time to provide information regarding individual wards," said the Election Commission official.BJP sources also claimed that nomination papers of the official candidates of party were also cancelled in Khayala and Wazirpur wards.However, the "back up" party candidates were there to contest the polls.