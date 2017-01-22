Delhi: Municipal Employee Commits Suicide, Blames Senior Officials

A New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employee committed suicide by consuming poison in New Delhi alleging harassment by his senior officers, police said on Saturday.Harpal Singh, 57, consumed poison at his residence in Sarojini Nagar on Friday and visited a nearby hospital in his own car where he died during treatment.A suicide note recovered from Singh's possession accused some of his seniors of harassing him."Singh himself drove his car to reach the hospital. He fell down as soon as he stepped down from his car. During treatment he died in the hospital. A small note without signature or name was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.The official said a case has been registered in the matter.