Delhi Metro's 'Heritage Line' To Start On Sunday

The 'Heritage Line' stretch of the Delhi Metro will be operational from May 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday.

Delhi | | Updated: May 26, 2017 16:57 IST
151 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Metro's 'Heritage Line' To Start On Sunday

The 'Heritage Line' stretch of Delhi Metro will be operational from May 28.

New Delhi:  The 'Heritage Line' stretch of the Delhi Metro will be operational from May 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday.

An extension of the Violet Line (ITO-Escort Mujeser), this stretch comprises four stations -- Kashmere Gate, Dilli Gate, Jama Masjid and Lal Qila.

The line will be inaugurated by Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same day two hours before the beginning of its commercial operation, the transporter said.

Beset by delays, the stretch missed a number of deadlines throughout its course, and was expected to be open to the public last year.

Metro officials have attributed the delays to difficulties they faced during the construction on the vulnerable stretch, as many historical ramparts were laid along it.

Procurement of land and exodus of the labour force immediately after demonetisation were also cited as issues which slowed the pace of construction.
 

Trending

Share this story on

151 Shares
ALSO READWreckage Of Missing Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 Found Near China Border
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro's 'Heritage Line'Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE ResultsSachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................