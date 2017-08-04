Delhi Metro To Begin 'Heritage Walks' From Saturday

The Delhi Metro will begin a month-long "Heritage Walk" programme from Saturday to give people a taste of the rich history of Old Delhi, it said on Friday.The event is being organised in collaboration with Delhi Walks, an entity specialising in conducting curated walks, and will cost Rs 500 for each walk, it said.During the pilot project, trained guides will take people on "culture" walks starting from various Metro stations in Old Delhi area. These walks will cover several historical locations, complete with associated stories."The inaugural walk tomorrow will be titled 'An Empire's Tale through the Blooming Red'. As part of this pilot project, a total of eight such walks with different themes will be arranged on all weekends of the month of August," said a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.A total of eight such thematic walks will be conducted during the month on Saturdays and Sundays."Masjid-e-Jahanuma", "Sair-o-Shahjahanabad", and the "The Tales of the Traders" are the other topics which will be covered during the walks.The project may be carried further depending on the feedback of the participants, it said.The DMRC started a "Heritage Corridor" on May 28 by extending the Violet Line (starting from Escorts Mujesar) further beyond the ITO station. The stretch between ITO and Kashmere Gate is known as Heritage Corridor for being situated along several monuments and ruins of historical importance.The Metro Rail added that the bookings for the Heritage Walks can be made by calling on 9899692790 or by sending an email to share@delhiwalks.in.