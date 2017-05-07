Delhi Metro Services Affected Due To Technical Snag

The Delhi Metro services were affected for over 4 hours today when a technical snag hit the Yellow Line, connecting Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services on line two were "minorly affected" around 3.17 pm when pantograph of a train, going towards Badli, damaged the over-head electrification (OHE) strands while approaching the Chattarpur metro station.It said repairing of the affected OHE strands was done and service was restored on the yellow line, one of the busiest routes.The DMRC added the service was completely restored on the line around 7.30 pm.