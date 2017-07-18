Delhi Metro Project Site, Even Humayun's Tomb Get Mosquito-Breeding Challans The South Delhi Municipal Corporation said it has sent notices to the office of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, a Delhi Metro project site and Humayun's Tomb after it found mosquito-breeding on their premises

Over 40 challans have been issued to offices and even a monument in Delhi that is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, for not checking mosquito-breeding on their premises.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation today said it has sent notices to the office of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, a Delhi Metro project site in Munirka, an office of the Public Works Department and even the Humayun's Tomb, among others, after the municipal corporation found mosquito-breeding on their premises.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation or SDMC revealed this during an awareness programme on vector-borne diseases in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh."In July, 25 VIP challans have been served against defaulters. Some of them are MTNL office at Raj Nagar, Metro project at Munirka... Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin, and Central School in Sadik Nagar," the SDMC said in a statement.The SDMC said it is looking at big construction sites for possible mosquito-breeding.Sixteen challans have been issued in locations that come under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for mosquito-breeding. They include the PWD's and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's office at Inder Lok... DAV Public School, Badli, and a nursing hostel at Hindu Rao Hospital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.At least 26 cases of malaria were reported last week, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this year to 210, according to a municipal report released today.The total number of dengue and chikungunya cases recorded this year till July 15 are 150 and 183, respectively, it said.The Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds mostly in clear water and artificial water containers such as desert coolers, overhead tanks and drums.