Delhi Medical Association Calls For 'Medical Bandh' On June 6

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has called for a "medical bandh" on June 6 against the rising number of attacks on doctors.As part of the bandh, the DMA has urged its members and owners of hospitals, nursing homes and health facilities in the city to keep their establishments closed till 2 PM.However, emergency services will remain open.The decision was taken in the DMA's state executive committee held today, a statement said, adding the body also called for a stringent Central act to stop the violence against doctors.The members of DMA further said that if their concerns were not looked into, they would call for a nation wide indefinite strike.Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is organising 'Dilli Chalo Movement' on the same day against the "atrocities" faced by the medical fraternity.More than one lakh doctors are expected to take part in the protest march, which would start from Rajghat and end at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.A 'pen-down satyagraha' would also be observed by all doctors across India as no doctor would give any prescriptions for one hour i.e. between 10 AM to 11 AM on June 6, the statement added.