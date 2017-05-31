Delhi Mayor Offers Job Letter To E-Rickshaw Driver's Wife Who Was Beaten To Death

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today handed over a job letter to the widow of an e-rickshaw driver who was beaten to death outside a metro station last week allegedly for stopping two men from urinating in public.Ravinder was fatally attacked by nearly 15 assailants on Saturday evening after he objected to the two men relieving themselves in the open outside the GTB Nagar Metro station in north-west Delhi.North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal visited the victim's family at their residence at Kingsway Camp area and handed over the letter to Ravinder's wife Rani for appointment as a class-IV employee, a senior NDMC official said.The class-IV employee postition is that of a beldar/ coolie as per the minimum wages approved by the central government, the official said.Ms Agarwal said Rani has been engaged under the 'Dependents Welfare Scheme' and "this decision has been taken in her favour as her husband was a victim and killed by a group of persons, after he had asked them not to urinate in the open".She further said, "This arrangement is made as per the existing rules. She has been offered a period of engagement for 89 days initially, but this would continue in future as well."The incident had triggered widespread outrage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning it and directing the authorities to bring the culprits to book.The prime minister has also sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh from PM's National Relief Fund to the family of deceased e-rickshaw driver.Meanwhile, police today arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the killing.Yesterday, the Crime Branch was also roped in to assist a probe into the case.