Delhi Man Shot Dead After He Tried To Stop Bag Snatching Attempt

A 42-year-old businessman was shot dead by two bike-borne men after he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, the police said today.The incident took place last night at around 8.30 PM when Sanjeev Kumar, resident of Ashok Vihar phase II, was parking his scooter outside his house when the two men on motorcycles came from two sides and surrounded him, they said.The duo allegedly tried to snatch his bag but when he resisted they shot him and fled with the bag, which contained Rs 40,000.Hearing the gunshots, the locals and his family members rushed outside and saw Mr Kumar lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead, police said.The police are probing the case from all angles, including that of personal enmity.Police said they have procured CCTV footage from the area where the incident took place but so far no clues have been found to ascertain the identity of the assailants.They were wearing helmets, said a police officer.Police said they are probing whether the accused were following the victim from a distance.