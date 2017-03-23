Delhi Lawyers On Strike, Paralyse Judiciary

The judicial work in the national capital on Thursday was paralysed as the city lawyers went on strike to "safeguard the dignity" of the legal profession.The lawyers are protesting a suggestion of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to the Law Commission that advocates should be banned from going on strike and imposed with penalties if they do.The Coordination Committee of All the District Court Bar Associations of Delhi said that the strike is being observed in the all six district courts complexes - Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket and Dwarka.The committee said that the strike is not against the Bar Council of India (BCI) or any other organisation but "to safeguard the dignity" of the legal profession."None of the lawyers are appearing before the court as we have decided to abstain from work. The strike is successful," said New Delhi Bar Association President Santosh Mishra.She added that a protest march is to take place at 12 noon on Thursday outside the BCI Office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here.