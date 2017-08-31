Delhi Hikes 'Fixed Charge' For High Electricity Users

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) today hiked a fixed-charge component of power tariff for users whose consumption is high, while maintaining usage charges will remain the same.Electricity tariff comprises of two components -- fixed charge and energy charge. The fixed charge remains constant irrespective of the energy consumed, while energy charge varies according to usage.In a press conference, the authority said while there is no change in charges for consumers with a connection of 2 kilowatt, consumers with 3, 4 and 5 kw connections will have to pay an increased fixed charge of Rs 105, Rs 140 and Rs 175, respectively, as against Rs 100 earlier.The electricity regulator DERC, however, reduced the fixed charge for low-end users having an electricity connection of 1 kw. They will now have to pay Rs 20, instead of the earlier Rs 40 earlier, it said.There is no change in the fixed charge paid by users with 2 kw connection, who will continue to pay Rs 40 as before. All the changes apply to domestic and not commercial connections.