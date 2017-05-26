Delhi High Court Asks AAP Government To Issue Fresh Permits For Autos

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to complete by July 31 its process of issuing 10,000 fresh auto permits to increase the number of auto rickshaws plying on the city roads.Justice Sunil Gaur extended the time till July after the counsel for Delhi government said the applications which have been received were being processed and 11000 applicants have been found eligible.Government's counsel said the details of eligible applicants would be placed on the website for inviting objections within 15 days and thereafter the eligible ones will be called for verification of documents and fresh TSR permits would be issued.While extending the deadline, the bench said, "In the facts and circumstances of this case, last opportunity is granted to first respondent (Delhi government) to complete the process on or before July 31, 2017 and if it is not so done, then second respondent i.e. commissioner of transport shall remain present in the court on August 9."On December 19 last year, the government was asked to complete the process by March 31 this year. Thereafter, the deadline was extended till April 30.The court's December last year order had come on the Delhi government's plea that it be allowed to start a fresh process which would be carried out online to ensure transparency.The Delhi government's transport department had filed an application in the ongoing plea by some autodrivers who have moved the court challenging the cancellation of 324 permits to ply auto rickshaws in the city.The permits were cancelled by the government on receipt of complaints of irregularities in the allotment process.The number of autorickshaws plying on Delhi roads at present is 80,000. With the new permits, the total strength would have been taken to 90,000.To strengthen the public transport, the AAP government in December 2014 had said that it will issue permits for 10,000 new autorickshaws. However, the process was halted due to some irregularities in the process.