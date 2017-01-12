Collapse
Delhi Government Opposes 5-Fold Driving Licence Fee Hike

Delhi | | Updated: January 12, 2017 00:58 IST
New Delhi:  The Delhi government on Wednesday opposed the union Transport Ministry's move hiking the driving licence fee by up to five times and said it should have been increased gradually.

Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain said he will talk to the central government on the fee hike.

"The driving licence fee has been increased by the central government. The Delhi government has nothing to do with it. We don't want it to be increased to such levels," Mr Jain told reporters in Delhi.

According to a notification issued by the Union Transport Ministry in December, the central government amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, increasing the fee charged for issuing a new driving licence across different categories of vehicles by up to five times.

Accordingly, the Delhi government on Monday notified the new rates to all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Mr Jain said the central government should have increased the fee gradually instead of increasing it by up to five times in one go.

"Even if it had to be increased, it should have been done in a gradual fashion. A five-fold hike is not right," he said.

