Delhi Government Asks Schools To Submit List Of Nearby Liquor Shops

The Delhi government has asked schools in the national capital to submit a list of liquor shops near their premises and assured of action if they have objection to their operation in the vicinity.The development comes amid increased concerns over the safety on school premises after the murder of a seven-year old student in Gurugram's Ryan International and alleged rape of five-year-old girl at her school in Shahdara."Have asked schools to furnish information about liquor shops polluting the atmosphere in their (schools') vicinity. Such shops will be shut, even if they are in compliance with the rules, if they are polluting the atmosphere near schools," Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in two tweets posted in Hindi.A senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said that according to rules, there should be no liquor shop within the radius of 100 metres of schools.Action will be taken against liquor shops running in the vicinity of schools in violation of the rule, he said."If a school has any objection with a liquor shop which is located beyond 100 metres from it, government will shift such shops to other place," the official said.A liquor shop was found operating near the Gurugram school where the brutal killing of the class 2 student took place on September 8.The Delhi government had yesterday ordered schools here to install CCTV cameras covering their entire premises and complete police verification of their non-teaching staff within three weeks.A high-level committee chaired by the Director of Directorate of Education, and including school principals, police officials and other stakeholders as members, has been set up to frame guidelines for the safety of students in schools.