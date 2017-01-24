Delhi Fog: Low Visibility Delays 20 Flights, 25 Trains

Delhi since early morning today has been engulfed in a thick blanket of fog accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature. The low visibility has slowed down traffic on roads. At least 20 flights - 11 international and 9 domestic - in and out of the Delhi international airport have been delayed. At least one train has been cancelled, 9 rescheduled and 25 trains arriving in Delhi are delayed. The weather department yesterday predicted cold winds, thunderstorm and likely rainfall on Republic day.More accurate details on temperature, visibility and humidity levels are awaited.On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was three degrees above normal at 23.8. Shallow fog had delayed 35 trains and at least 14 were rescheduled.