Collapse
Expand

Delhi Fog: Low Visibility Delays 20 Flights, 25 Trains

Delhi | | Updated: January 24, 2017 08:17 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Fog: Low Visibility Delays 20 Flights, 25 Trains

At least one train has been cancelled, 9 rescheduled due to fog in Delhi. (File)

New Delhi:  Delhi since early morning today has been engulfed in a thick blanket of fog accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature. The low visibility has slowed down traffic on roads. At least 20 flights - 11 international and 9 domestic - in and out of the Delhi international airport have been delayed. At least one train has been cancelled, 9 rescheduled and 25 trains arriving in Delhi are delayed. The weather department yesterday predicted cold winds, thunderstorm and likely rainfall on Republic day.

More accurate details on temperature, visibility and humidity levels are awaited.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was three degrees above normal at 23.8. Shallow fog had delayed 35 trains and at least 14 were rescheduled.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READTrump Signs Order To Withdraw From Mega Trade Deal With Asia
Delhi fogDelhi VisibilityDelhi temperatureDelhi weatherDelhi rainNew Delhi WeatherDelhi flightsDelhi trains

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DJallikattu

................................ Advertisement ................................