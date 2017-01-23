Delhi Flyover Used By Lakhs Each Day Held Together By Planks And Prayers

On one of the busiest flyovers in Delhi, connecting to two major hospitals, four-foot deep cracks have caused such a dip that the road has to be held in place by wooden planks. The Delhi Metro, however, says it is perfectly fine to use the Bhikaji Cama flyover despite the obvious cracks and dent."The flyover is completely safe for traffic movement. The approach will be repaired and restored shortly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement today.The flyover located in south Delhi connects important hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung to west and central Delhi. The cracks were noticed weeks ago but buses, trucks, cars and others have not stopped speeding through.Around 10 lakh vehicles supposedly use the road each day.The Public Works Department, which is responsible for building and maintaining flyovers, blames it on the construction of the Metro's line 7 or "Pink Line".Sources in the Delhi Metro have told NDTV that a "Push Box" technology used in the construction has resulted in cracks in the flyover. The technique helps build underground subways on busy roads without disrupting traffic.An official said the cracks are external and that they can be easily mended as the "foundation is solid".Another major flyover at the busy Lajpat Nagar area in south Delhi was shut down for a few days recently for the repair of a widening gap in one of its joints.