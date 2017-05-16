Delhi Facing Shortage Of Water Supply, Government Gets On Toes

A few areas of Delhi are facing shortage of water supply due to Haryana government allegedly curtailing its supply to the national capital.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to talk to his Haryana counterpart and ensure restoration of full water supply to Delhi as soon as possible.Delhi's water requirement is 900 million gallons per day, but it is falling short by about 50 MGD since May 8, according to a senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official."Haryana has reduced water supply to Delhi. I have told Chief Secretary to talk to his Haryana counterpart to ensure immediate supply of water," mR Sisodia said in a tweet.Mr Sisodia is holding the charge of the Water ministry, since rebel AAP leader and former minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from the Delhi cabinet.If Haryana continues to cut water supply to Delhi, there may be shortage of water supply in some areas of the city, another official said.