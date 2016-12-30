Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Office Burgled, Documents Stolen: Report

Highlights Documents, computers missing from Manish Sisodia's office, says AAP Burglars reportedly turned away CCTV cameras, took away recording Police starts investigation, forensic team takes fingerprint samples

The office of Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, has been burgled and a computer, important documents and reports have been stolen, say reports.The theft took place at Mr Sisodia's office in east Delhi's Patparganj."There was a robbery at the Patparganj office of Deputy CM late night on Thursday. The exact time is not yet known," said senior police officer Omvir Singh.The robbers allegedly picked the lock and turned the CCTV cameras away before ransacking the office.After the staff reported the theft, police team arrived at the office with a dog squad. Mr Singh said a forensic team has taken fingerprints.The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Pankaj Singh has been quoted as saying that letterheads and CPUs of two computers are missing.The burglars turned away the CCTV cameras and took away the DVRs that had recordings, said an Aam Aadmi Party worker.